Nadal improves but needs more

NEW YORK - Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet, both 36, were born just 15 days apart but their careers have enjoyed different trajectories.

Spain's Nadal owns the record for the most men's Grand Slam singles titles at 22 and is one of the greatest players in tennis history, while his French counterpart has been a creditable presence on the ATP Tour without ever reaching those heights.

On Saturday, the difference between good and great was again highlighted as Nadal handed Gasquet a Flushing Meadows mugging, walloping his opponent 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 to ease into the US Open fourth round.

This was the Australian and French Open champion's 18th victory in as many meetings, including a 34-set unbeaten run, against his childhood rival.

Losing to Nadal is nothing new for Gasquet but seldom over the years has he absorbed such a beating. Arriving in New York having played just a single match since pulling out of the Wimbledon semi-finals with an abdominal injury, the former world No. 1 has been in a race to find form.

After two tough four-set wins - over Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata in his opener and Italy's Fabio Fognini in the second round - Nadal said there were signs of progress against Gasquet.

But the world No. 3 acknowledged he will need much more improvement if he is to challenge for a fifth US Open title, which would tie him with Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer and Pete Sampras for the most in the Open era.

Up next for Nadal is American 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe, who advanced with a 7-6 (9-7), 6-4, 6-4 win over Argentinian 14th seed Diego Schwartzman.

"My best match in the tournament, easy," Nadal said after staying unbeaten against 91st-ranked Gasquet. "An important improvement. But I need to keep going.

"I know this is the right moment to make an improvement if I want to keep having chances to keep going on the tournament. Today was an improvement. I need another important improvement for the next day."

Nadal is always a favourite at the Arthur Ashe Stadium but such was the second seed's dominance that even the pro-Nadal crowd tried to lift Gasquet's spirit as he fell behind 6-0, 3-0.

When Gasquet finally held serve in the 10th game, the fans gave a mighty roar as the veteran raised his arms into the air in celebration.

The beating, however, quickly resumed with Nadal sweeping the next five games to take the second set and a 2-0 lead in the third.

It took a few games for Nadal to get back in gear in the final set but the outcome was never in doubt, after he collected his seventh break of the match to go up 6-5 then coolly holding serve to clinch a convincing win.

Wimbledon finalist Cameron Norrie meanwhile, shrugged off accusations of gamesmanship to reach the fourth round with a 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 win over Denmark's Holger Rune. His opponent repeatedly complained to the umpire that the seventh-seeded Briton was running down the 25-second serve clock by catching his ball toss when serving and implying it was done on purpose.

However, Norrie brushed off the protests, saying: "I stayed a lot calmer than he did throughout a lot of big moments in the match."

The world No. 9 faces 11th-ranked Andrey Rublev on Monday for a place in the last eight, after the Russian survived an epic duel with Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 7-6 (10-7).

AFP, REUTERS

