Nadal 'hopes to be competitive' in New York

NEW YORK • Tennis' ultimate fighter Rafael Nadal hopes to be ready for stiff competition at the US Open after seeing little action owing to the serious abdominal injury he suffered at Wimbledon.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner was forced to retire from his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios at the All England Club last month, which ended his bid for a first men's calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

However, Nadal still has the opportunity to emulate his career-best year in 2010, when he earned three Slam titles - Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open.

The path to victory at Flushing Meadows for the reigning Australian Open champion and winner at Roland Garros for the 14th time in June has been opened by the withdrawal of 21-time Slam champion Novak Djokovic over his unvaccinated status.

But Nadal, who takes on Australia's world No. 198 Rinky Hijikata in his first-round match today, has admitted that the road to recovery presented enormous challenges.

"(It) is a tough injury because it's dangerous, it's risky. When you have a scar, it's a place that you put a lot of effort when you are serving," said the Spaniard, who is seeded second here. "You need to find flexibility again because when you have a scar there, (at the) beginning, it's not flexible...

"The risk of breaking when you are doing an important movement back there on a thing that is not flexible like before, the risk is higher."

Nadal withdrew from Montreal before losing in his Cincinnati opener to Borna Coric, further clouding the outlook for him to try to claim a fifth title in New York.

However, the 36-year-old, who is competing at the US Open for the first time in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and injury, revealed he took it easy at his hard-court tune-up event and was "doing things the best way that I can".

"I hope to be ready for the action," the veteran added. "That's the only thing I can say. I have what I have. With the tools I have today, I hope to be competitive enough to give myself a chance."

Nadal could take the world No. 1 spot from Russian defending champion Daniil Medvedev but might run into compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the bottom half of the draw as the 19-year-old bids for a maiden Major title after winning in Madrid and Miami. The teenager also has a chance to become the top-ranked player when the US Open ends, along with Stefanos Tsitsipas and French Open finalist Casper Ruud, depending on how deep his run is.

"I'm practising at a high level of intensity. I'm quite happy with the way I'm playing," said Alcaraz, whose first-round opponent today will be Argentinian Sebastian Baez.

REUTERS

