Nadal hopes title is a sign of things to come

MELBOURNE • With Novak Djokovic's participation in limbo and Roger Federer absent from the Australian Open because of injury, Rafael Nadal could be the only member of tennis' "Big Three" to profit.

The Spaniard is seeking a record 21st men's Grand Slam title - he is on 20 alongside his rivals - at the Australian Open, when it starts next Monday.

Melbourne Park has not always been the happiest hunting ground for the former world No. 1, who has won only once there in 2009.

But he has made the final on four other occasions and is set to be in contention after yesterday beating American qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 in the final of the Melbourne Summer Set.

Nadal decided to play the lower-level tournament to get some match practice after missing a huge chunk of 2021 with injury and Covid-19.

He also faced only three unseeded players en route to picking up his 89th title on the ATP Tour, continuing his run of at least one singles crown every year for the past 19 years.

There will be far tougher challengers when the first Slam of the year commences, with the likes of Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Alexander Zverev and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev more favoured owing to greater recent form and fitness.

While Nadal is not in perfect shape, he revealed he was satisfied with his form, after making his first on-court appearance since August at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi last month and contracting Covid-19 soon after.

"Exactly where I would like to be is being 100 per cent healthy from last year, playing until the end of the season, and with not having come back after five, six months away from competition," he said.

"So, of course, I am not exactly the place that I want to be. But I am very happy. If we put everything together and analyse all the things that I went through the last five months, including Covid, of course I am happy. This title helps to keep going, and it's of course, just the beginning."

In Sydney, Canada beat Spain in the final of the ATP Cup men's team event after Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime both won their singles matches.

On clinching the US$10 million (S$13.6 million) prize money, Auger-Aliassime said: "The emotions are unbelievable. There's no better feeling than winning. We left everything out there."

