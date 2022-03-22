Nadal hit by new problem

INDIAN WELLS • Rafael Nadal is facing renewed injury concerns after his 20-0 unbeaten run to start the year ended with a straight-sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) defeat by world No. 13 Taylor Fritz in the ATP Indian Wells Masters final on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Spaniard was reluctant to discuss the upper body injury that hindered him against Fritz, insisting "it's his day", but he could not hide his disappointment and the worry about what it might mean for the clay-court season and his chances of a 14th French Open title.

"Honestly, I wanted to make it perfect before clay," Nadal said of a hard-court run that saw him win an epic Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev and lift the trophy in Acapulco.

He said the first months of the year "have been very, very, very beautiful".

"Honestly I am sad because the way I was not able to compete," he said of his inability to finish off the run with a fourth Indian Wells title.

"It is tough to have these feelings, especially every day, but in the final is very, very ugly, no?"

Making things worse, Nadal did not yet have a diagnosis of the problem that caused him to feel pain and shortness of breath.

It began late in his semi-final victory over 18-year-old compatriot Carlos Alcaraz and he twice received treatment during his loss to Fritz.

"I had pain, honestly," world No. 3 Nadal said. "I have problem to breathe. I don't know if it's something on the rib, I don't know yet.

"When I'm breathing, when I'm moving it's like a needle all the time inside here," he said, pointing to his chest.

"I get dizzy a little bit because it's painful. It's a kind of pain that limits me a lot. Is not only about pain, I don't feel very well because (it) affects my breathing."

It is the latest in a litany of injuries for Nadal, whose Australian Open triumph was his record-setting 21st Grand Slam title.

Troubled for years with knee injuries, he saw his last season cut short by foot pain that he feared could end his career.

He said his resurgence had brought him joy, and now he is focused on figuring out how to solve his latest physical problem.

"Now it's the moment to try to solve this problem as soon as possible, try to start on clay. The thing that worries me now, it's about what's going on there, what I have to do now to recover and how long it's going to take."

Nadal's vanquisher too had his own painful problems.

American Fritz worked through a painful ankle injury in time to see off the Spanish great in California.

Hours earlier, it looked like the 24-year-old would not be able to take to the court for what would turn out to be the greatest win of his career.

But after treatment to numb the pain and against the advice of several in his camp, Fritz decided to play on.

He said: "In the end, I am glad I made this decision. We'll see how it is tomorrow. I have an MRI tomorrow."

He acknowledged that his participation in this week's Miami Masters is now "questionable".

But he is not sorry he is so "incredibly stubborn".

The Californian said that is part of what helped him recover in time for Wimbledon last year after he departed Roland Garros in a wheelchair, then underwent surgery to repair damage in his right knee.

