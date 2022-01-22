Nadal feared he would not play again

MELBOURNE • Rafael Nadal said yesterday that his foot injury last year was so bad he thought he might never play tennis again.

The world No. 5 is chasing a men's record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, where he steamed into the fourth round last night with a four-set win over Russian 28th seed Karen Khachanov.

Speaking after winning 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in 2 hours 50 minutes on Rod Laver Arena, the Spaniard laid bare the extent of the foot problem that ended his year on the ATP Tour in August.

Nadal, 35, suffers from Mueller-Weiss syndrome, a degenerative disease that causes a deformity of one of the bones in the central part of the foot.

"First of all, everybody around me, me included of course, but everybody around me had a lot of doubts," he said, when asked if he feared he might not make it to Melbourne.

"Not (only) about Australian Open, no, but about coming back on the Tour because the foot was bothering a lot of days.

"Of course, still today are doubts because the foot, as I said the other day, it is an injury we cannot fix... so we need to find a way that the pain is under control to play, to keep playing. That's the goal."

Nadal, who faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino next, dropped a set for the first time this week against Khachanov. But he called it his best performance since returning to the Tour this year.

"It's a very special week for me coming back from where I have been, every time I come back here to play is a very special thing," Nadal told the crowd, in a nod to his foot issue.

"I had my best match so far without a doubt since I came back.

"I went through some very tough times in the last year and a half, but nights like this mean everything to me, that's a lot of energy in my pocket to keep going, keep fighting every single day."

The big-hitting Russian had no answers to the quality of Nadal's shotmaking in the opening two sets. Just when it looked as though Nadal was about to seal victory, Khachanov fought back to take the third set.

But Nadal hit back with a break in the fourth set, firing a down-the-line backhand winner which prompted a screaming fist-pumping celebration.

It was all Nadal from there as he reached the last 16 in Melbourne for the 15th time.

Earlier, world No. 3 Alexander Zverev reached the last 16 with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Moldova's Radu Albot in 1 hour 57 minutes.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist, who faces Canada's 14th seed Denis Shapovalov next, has yet to drop a set as he shapes up for a possible quarter-final showdown with Nadal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE