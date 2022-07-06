Nadal dismisses health issues ahead of Fritz test

LONDON • Rafael Nadal has shrugged off fresh concerns over his fitness as he targets a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The 36-year-old Spaniard played his last-16 clash at the All England Club on Monday against Botic van de Zandschulp with strapping across his abdomen.

Only last month, he won a 14th French Open with his troublesome left foot anaesthetised before undergoing career-saving treatment.

Nadal refused to discuss whether or not his latest physical concern is a worry. "I'm a little bit tired to talk about my body, all the issues that I am having. I prefer to not talk about that now," said Nadal.

Nadal, with a record 22 Major title, is halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

After needing four sets in each of the first two rounds to progress, Nadal has since looked impressive, sweeping past Italy's Lorenzo Sonego and Dutchman van de Zandschulp to make the quarter-finals for an eighth time.

Today, he will seek to reach the semi-finals, also for the eighth time, when he faces in-form Taylor Fritz. The American is in the last eight of a Slam for the first time and has yet to drop a set. The 24-year-old defeated Nadal in the Indian Wells Masters final earlier this year when the Spaniard was suffering from a cracked rib.

That defeat ended his 20-match winning streak and forced him to take a six-week rest before the clay-court season.

Fritz, whose mother Kathy May played at Wimbledon in 1977, said facing Nadal meant all-out attack.

"I don't really second guess shots like I would if I'm playing someone that I'm supposed to beat," he said.

"I might think like, should I go for this, should I play it safe? Against someone like Rafa, it's easy to always make the aggressive decision and play freer."

Waiting in the semi-final will be either controversial Australian Nick Kyrgios or Chile's Cristian Garin. Despite the presence of Nadal and six-time champion Novak Djokovic in the draw, Kyrgios has arguably been the headline act.

He is back in the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time since 2014 when he made a mockery of his world No. 144 ranking to stun Nadal.

The 27-year-old has made the quarter-finals having played two five-setters, thrilled and confounded spectators while picking up US$14,000 (S$19,700) in fines.

Yesterday, his barrister told the Canberra Times newspaper that Kyrgios will be in court on Aug 2 after being charged with common assault. Jason Moffett said: "It's in the context of a domestic relationship."

Australian media said the charge was related to a complaint made by Kyrgios' former partner Chiara Passari. In October last year, Kyrgios and Passari were moved to separate rooms in their Adelaide quarantine hotel after an argument.

Meanwhile, world No. 43 Garin saved two match points to beat Australia's Alex de Minaur in a gruelling last-16 tie which lasted four hours and 34 minutes.

In the women's quarter-finals, 2019 champion Simona Halep will tackle Amanda Anisimova of the United States today.

Halep lost just three games to defeat fourth-seeded Paula Badosa in the last round while Anisimova is back in the last-eight of a Slam for the first time since making the French Open semi-finals in 2019.

In the day's other quarter-final, Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic takes on big-serving Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who has fired 29 aces at the tournament.

