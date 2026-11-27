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Tennis - Davis Cup - Semi Final - Italy v Czech Republic - BolognaFiere, Bologna, Italy - November 27, 2026 Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his match against Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik REUTERS/Yara Nardi

BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov 27 - Lorenzo Musetti put Italy on the cusp of the Davis Cup final as he beat Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik 6-3 6-4 in the opening singles of the semi-final on Friday.

Musetti proved too solid for Mensik with a single break of serve in each set enough for the win.

Mensik, world ranked 15th to Musetti's 27th, did have chances to break serve in the second set, including when Musetti served for the match, but could not extend the contest.

Flavio Cobolli will now try and finish the job for Italy, who are seeking a fourth successive title without the help of world number two Jannik Sinner who is injured.

Cobolli will be up against Jiri Lehecka.

The second semi-final takes place on Saturday when Spain face Britain. REUTERS