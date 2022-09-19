Murray wants last hurrah with Federer

LONDON - Andy Murray said he was hoping for a "special" final chance to share a court with Roger Federer at this week's Laver Cup in London and possibly team up to play doubles before the Swiss great retires from the sport.

Federer, 41, who redefined the sport with his artistry and grace and collected 20 Grand Slam titles, announced on Thursday that injury issues meant he would call time on his glittering career after the men's team event.

Murray and Federer will join fellow Big Four members Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic when they play on the same team for the first time at the Sept 23-25 Laver Cup.

The Laver Cup pits Europe against a team comprising players from the rest of the world. Team Europe have won all four previous editions.

"Maybe I (will) get the opportunity to share a court with him in doubles or something like that. That would be really special," said Murray, after he and Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles tie for Britain in the Davis Cup on Friday.

"I don't know how much he will be able to play. I haven't spoken to him about that."

Federer's coach Severin Luthi told Swiss newspaper Blick that the player's participation in London was not yet "definitive", but noted: "He trained hard last week and is training again this week."

He added: "His aim is to play something - whether it's singles or doubles we'll have to see, but his aim is still to play at the Laver Cup - definitely."

Federer last played competitively at Wimbledon in 2021 and has since been sidelined by knee injuries and operations.

Murray lost the 2012 Wimbledon final to Federer before beating him to Olympic gold in London, while the pair also contested the Australian Open and US Open finals.

"I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments, on the biggest stages in our sport," added the 35-year-old, who last played Federer competitively in 2015.