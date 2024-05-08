Andy Murray to make return from injury at Geneva Open

Briton Andy Murray will make his comeback from injury at this month's Geneva Open after the former world number one was handed a wildcard by the organisers of the French Open tune-up event on Wednesday.

Murray, who turns 37 later this month, rolled his ankle in the final set of his defeat by Czech Tomas Machac in the Miami Open in March and withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters and Munich Open last month.

The Scot opted not to undergo surgery and will now return in the May 18-25 tournament in Switzerland.

The three-times Grand Slam winner, who had hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, previously said he did not plan to "play much past this summer" but hoped to compete at another Olympics.

Murray had also said he hoped to play at the French Open, which starts at Roland Garros on May 26. Murray has not played in the tournament since 2020.

Wimbledon, where Murray has twice been champion, begins on July 1 and the Paris Games start later that month. REUTERS