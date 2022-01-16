Murray thankful despite losing final

SYDNEY • An emotional Andy Murray thanked his team for their support yesterday, as his quest for a first ATP title in over two years ended in a 6-3, 6-3 defeat by top seed Aslan Karatsev at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

In an on-court interview after the match, the Scot, who has faced lengthy layoffs following two hip surgeries, fought back his tears as he said: "Thank you to my team for all their help this year. It's my first time back in the finals for three years and it's been a long road to get back here and I couldn't have done it without your help.

"I'd like to thank my family, I don't know if you're all watching but I miss you all."

Murray, 34, playing in his first final since the European Open in Antwerp in October 2019, started tentatively and was broken in the first game of the match as Russian Karatsev raced into an early lead after a couple of solid holds.

The British three-time Grand Slam winner struggled on serve in the opening set, landing just 48 per cent of his first serves and committing four double faults.

The second set began much like the first as Karatsev, 28, broke early to seize the advantage, consistently hurting his opponent with powerful winners.

Murray battled valiantly to get a break back, but the Russian weathered the storm to claim his third career title.

In the women's final, Spanish world No. 9 Paula Badosa beat French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) after hitting 32 winners and 12 aces against the fourth-ranked Czech.

Madison Keys brushed aside fellow American Alison Riske 6-1, 6-2 to win the Adelaide International.

In the men's final, home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis claimed the first ATP title of his career after downing fellow big server Arthur Rinderknech 6-7 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

