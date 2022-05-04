Murray sympathises with Thiem's injury struggles

MADRID • Andy Murray expressed understanding for what Dominic Thiem is going through in his recovery from a wrist injury, after he claimed his first victory on clay in five years on Monday to move into the second round of the Madrid Open.

Thiem has struggled for form since he returned from an injury which kept him sidelined for eight months and prevented him from defending his US Open crown last year.

"I have no idea exactly what his injury was or if it was similar to mine but, yeah, wrists aren't easy," Murray, who has also spent several seasons dealing with hip problems and recovering from surgeries, said after his 6-3, 6-4 win over the 28-year-old Austrian.

"I also had a wrist problem in 2007, I think it was. It's difficult when you try to come back from that, because the pain that you feel when you initially hurt it, mentally it's very difficult to, you know, let go of the wrist."

Monday's clash in Madrid was only Thiem's fourth match this year and he was far from his best, making 33 unforced errors, most of which came from his forehand.

Murray added: "There were certainly specific shots that usually (Thiem) would make.

"He's still serving well, has a fantastic kick serve, was hitting his backhand very well."

The 34-year-old's experience proved crucial against Thiem, as the former world No. 1 broke serve twice and saved three break points to level the second set.

Murray, who initially wanted to skip the clay season, made a surprise appearance in Madrid after the hard-court Challengers he was planning to compete at were cancelled.

The Scot plans on playing in next week's ATP 1000 tournament in Rome before shifting his focus to next month's grass season.

Murray yesterday faced Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who saw off Ugo Humbert in straight sets. The result of their second-round clash was not available at press time.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ATP MADRID MASTERS

Day 3: Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 6pm