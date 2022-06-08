Murray lauds Nadal, Swiatek feats

STUTTGART • Before continuing his grass-court preparations ahead of Wimbledon at the end of the month, Andy Murray on Monday did the maths on Rafael Nadal's latest feat on clay.

The 36-year-old Spaniard on Sunday routed Norway's Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final at Roland Garros to extend two records. It was not only his 22nd Grand Slam title but also his 14th French Open.

"Winning 14 Grand Slams at the same place is incredible," said Murray, 35, in Stuttgart.

"There's hardly any players on the Tour who will get the opportunity to play Roland Garros 14 times, much less win it."

Nadal won his first French Open title in 2005. In the 17 seasons since then, he has lost just three matches in Paris and been forced out once by a wrist injury.

Murray used the sport's latest prodigy, Nadal's compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, for comparison.

"Alcaraz is 19 now, so he would have to win it every single time (until age 33) to achieve that. I just don't see that happening," he said.

Nadal has also now won two more Grand Slam titles than his nearest challengers, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Swiss veteran Roger Federer.

Three-time Major winner Murray, who reached the Roland Garros final in 2016, was also impressed by Poland's Iga Swiatek, who extended her singles winning streak to 35 matches after winning the women's final.

"It was just an incredible achievement for Rafa - and Iga Swiatek," added the Scot, who missed Roland Garros in order to prepare for Wimbledon.

Murray made his debut at the ATP event in Stuttgart yesterday after moving onto the lawns last week at the Surbiton Trophy event in London, where he reached the semi-finals before losing to American Denis Kudla.

The former world No. 1, who is ranked 68th, also said that while he would love to play doubles with Britain's US Open champion Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon, the odds were against it unless he suffered an early singles loss.

But it remains to be seen if Raducanu will compete at Wimbledon after she retired injured from her opening match at the Nottingham Open yesterday. She was trailing 4-3 to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic and was forced to pull out after she suffered what appeared to be an abdominal or rib injury.

