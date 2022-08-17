Murray happy with his fitness

CINCINNATI • Andy Murray has said his body is feeling the best it has "in a really long time" but that he still needs to take his game up a level if he wants to compete in the latter stages of tournaments on a regular basis.

The Scot, who has battled through various injuries in recent years, reached the second round of the Cincinnati Masters on Monday with a 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 7-5 win over Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Murray has been plagued by all sorts of fitness issues over the past five years, including undergoing two hip surgeries, which at one point left him contemplating retirement.

In June, the 35-year-old returned to the top 50 for the first time since 2018 and while it is still a tall order for him to rediscover the form that once made him part of the sport's "Big Four" and saw him earn three Grand Slam titles and the world No. 1 ranking, he is feeling a lot fitter nowadays.

"In terms of how I pulled up after matches and stuff has been the best I have felt in a really long time," Murray said, after his win over Wawrinka.

"So that's good. I would like my tennis to be better at times, because I'm still convinced that it can be better than where it is right now.

"It's not been easy these last few years to stay fit and healthy and play enough tennis...

"That's a positive thing that I got to play lots of matches or more matches this year."

While Murray reached the final in Stuttgart and Sydney this year, he lost his opening matches at the Canadian Open and Citi Open, and bowed out in the second round of Wimbledon.

Those early exits have made it difficult for him to take a break and recharge, but he hopes he can improve further as the season heads into the final stretch, with the US Open, the final Major of the year, starting on Aug 29.

"Me and my team are hoping I can get to that level again where I'm consistently getting to the latter stages of events.

"We will be able to plan and schedule my tournaments better," Murray said.

"Right now, I'm having to play and compete to try and maintain ranking and to hopefully get seeded in the events and get into more tournaments, not have to rely on wild cards.

"So, yeah, it's a difficult balance."

Next up for two-time Cincinnati winner Murray is an all-British battle with ninth seed and Wimbledon semi-finalist Cameron Norrie today. Norrie booked his spot by beating Dane Holger Rune.

Meanwhile, the size of a Ukraine flag that a fan had draped around her during a women's match at the Cincinnati Open was the reason she was asked to remove it from the grounds, tournament officials told Reuters yesterday.

During a qualifying match between Russian players Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova, one of the players reportedly complained to chair umpire Morgane Lara about the supporter.

The fan was approached by the tournament's head of security, who told her the flag was above regulation size.

Unlike Wimbledon, whose organisers unilaterally banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to the conflict in Ukraine, the US Open will not be imposing any punitive measures.

Flushing Meadows will instead host a tournament-long campaign to raise awareness and humanitarian aid for Ukraine with a goal of raising US$2 million (S$2.8 million) in relief, the United States Tennis Association said last week.

REUTERS

