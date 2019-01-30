Murray gets 'metal hip' in bid to end pain and extend career

LONDON • Former world No. 1 tennis star Andy Murray said yesterday that he has undergone hip resurfacing surgery in London.

The 31-year-old Scot has struggled to regain form since undergoing hip surgery last year and was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open this month, having said the tournament could be his last as a professional.

His post on Instagram featured an X-ray picture of his hip.

"I now have a metal hip," Murray wrote in his post. "Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain."

In an emotional news conference in Melbourne before the Australian Open, Murray said he would retire this year, preferably after Wimbledon.

The two-time Olympic champion told BBC this month that surgery was the only option if he wanted to extend his career.

"There is a strong possibility I won't come back and play after an operation. I want to play tennis, but not with the hip I have right now," he said.

The ATP Tour posted a tweet in support for Murray: "Get well soon Andy, we know you will do everything to get back on tour!"

The three-time Grand Slam champion initially had surgery on his right hip in January last year and has played 15 matches since returning to action last June. He was due to play in next month's Marseille Open but withdrew from the tournament last week.

Meanwhile, Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has criticised Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique and his Spanish investment group Kosmos for making sweeping changes to the 119-year-old tennis competition.

The Cup will be revamped to create a tennis World Cup after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) signed a 25-year, US$3 billion (S$4 billion) deal with Kosmos.

The home-away system will be replaced by an 18-team tournament played over a week in Madrid while the usual five sets will be reduced to three.

Hewitt believes it was "ridiculous" to make so many changes to the sport's premier international tournament.

"He (Pique) knows nothing about tennis. It'd be like me asking to change things for the Champions League," he told reporters ahead of Australia's Davis Cup qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"The two biggest points of difference were, one, the home and away aspect of it and, secondly, the best of five sets.

"If you look at the pinnacle of our sport, which are the four majors, they're best of five sets."

