Murray 'free from pain' and could return to tennis

LONDON • Andy Murray could return to competitive tennis after his hip resurfacing surgery last month, but the former world No. 1 also knows his career might already be over, his mother Judy said.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray said before his first-round exit at the Australian Open last month that the tournament could be his last as a professional due to severe hip pain.

"I think he will (return)," Judy was quoted as saying by Sky Sports at the Rio Open.

"I know that he would do everything that he possibly can to give himself a chance to play again.

"(But) I think he's aware that it might not be possible.

"I think he had the same operation as Bob Bryan after the US Open, and he was playing doubles again at the Australian Open. But doubles is a very different physical proposition as singles. I think, right now, (we have to) wait and see.

"He's a smart guy, he has a lot of interest in different things, he has a lot of options in life after tennis.

"But the most important thing is that he's free from the pain he's had for 20 months.

"He has a young family, you have to think about the quality of life for the rest of your life. Actually, that's the most important thing."

As reported by Sky, the two-time Olympic champion is currently recovering from surgery that involved "removing the damaged bone and cartilage within his right hip socket and replacing it with a metal shell".

It is said that Murray will not know for several months if he can still return to the upper echelons of the game.

The 31-year-old said last month that surgery was the only option if he wanted to extend his career.

