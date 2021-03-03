Murray defiant after winning 'with one hip'

ROTTERDAM • Andy Murray feels like he is playing for his career every time he takes to the court after recent losses to lowly ranked opponents, but the injury-ravaged former world No. 1 says he plans to meet the challenge head on.

The three-time Grand Slam winner was forced to miss this year's Australian Open after contracting Covid-19 and instead headed to Italy last month to compete in a Challenger tournament in Biella.

He lost the final to Ukraine's Illya Marchenko, who was ranked 212th at the time, and then went down to 83rd-ranked Belarusian Egor Gerasimov on his return to the ATP Tour in Montpellier.

Murray was on the verge of another early exit on Monday in the ATP event in Rotterdam but rallied from 0-3 down in the deciding set to beat 193rd-ranked Robin Haase 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 in a match lasting over 21/2 hours. It was his first Tour-level win since August.

"Every time I lose a match, I'm getting told to retire, that I should stop playing, that I'm finished, I've got nothing left," the Scot said. "I feel like I'm playing for my career each time I step on the court, which is a motivation in some ways but it also adds a bit of extra stress. There's a bit of extra doubt there. And on top of that I'm playing with a metal hip, which is hard."

The world No. 123 had hip resurfacing surgery in early 2019 but made his comeback to win the Antwerp title nine months later.

The 33-year-old said: "Why should I stop because I lost a match last week against someone that people would expect me to win against? I can still compete with the best players in the world with one hip."

Separately, Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Miami Open as he works his way back to full fitness following operations to repair his right knee.

The 39-year-old defending champion, who has not played since last year's Australian Open, is due to make his return at the Qatar Open in Doha next week.

However, the Miami Herald cited Federer's agent Tony Godsick as saying on Monday that the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion had opted to skip the March 22-April 4 Miami tournament.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ATP ROTTERDAM OPEN

Day 3: StarHub Ch211, 6pm & tomorrow, 2.30am