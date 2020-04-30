Murray and Nadal in no hurry to return to tournament action

LONDON • Resuming the tennis season that has been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic is not high on the priority list as players first want to live their normal lives again, former world No. 1 Andy Murray has said.

The sport's shutdown started last month and the ATP and WTA Tours have since confirmed that the hiatus will last until mid-July at the earliest.

Murray has previously expressed his belief tennis will be one of the last professional sports to resume, given its international format, and he reiterated his view on Tuesday.

"I'm sure all tennis players want to get back to competing as soon as possible," the 32-year-old said following his win over world No. 2 Rafael Nadal in the virtual Madrid Open e-sports event, progressing to the quarter-finals.

"But right now, that's not the most important thing. First of all, we want to get our normal lives back. Then, hopefully, over time, things will start to allow for travelling and sport will be able to go back to normal.

"But I don't see that happening very soon... The first thing is to try and find a way to stop the virus spreading and once we've done that, we'll be able to do more normal things rather than thinking about competing in sport."

Warning that reopening borders too soon could wreck the progress made in curbing the spread of Covid-19, the Briton added: "If we get back to international travel, then maybe there could be a second wave of infections.

"That would slow everything down again and that's not what anyone wants. Let's just get things back to normal first."

Nadal agreed with the three-time Major champion that he was not in the frame of mind to go out and compete on a tennis court when the lockdown in Spain ends.

The Spanish government has said it is aiming to return to a "new normality" by late next month.

"My hope is to see my family and friends again, to go out for a party or to the sea to swim," he told local media. "I want to feel free again and be able to hug my loved ones as I'm a loving person. I can't conceive a future where I can't hug players I haven't seen in months."

