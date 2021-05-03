Muchova scalps world No. 2 Osaka

MADRID • Naomi Osaka suffered a second-round exit in the Madrid Open yesterday, losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to Czech Karolina Muchova.

The reigning US and Australian Open champion has seven career hard-court titles, but has never lifted a clay-court trophy.

Playing her first clay event since the 2019 French Open, the four-time Major winner beat compatriot Misaki Doi in the first round.

But the Japanese second seed came unstuck against an opponent who made her top-20 debut only last week and is playing in Madrid for the first time. Muchova, who reached the semis in Melbourne this year, used a single break of serve to win the opening set against the world No. 2.

Osaka, 23, a quarter-finalist at Madrid two years ago, fell 3-1 behind in the second set but rallied to win the next five games and force a decider.

But Muchova regrouped and broke Osaka early in the third set, and then again for a 5-1 lead, before sealing victory in just under two hours.

It was the rapidly improving Czech's third win over a top-five player this season, including world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the last eight at Melbourne Park, and her 10th career top-five victory.

On how she gears up for big-name opponents, Muchova, 24, said: "It's not specific preparation if I play top-10 players, or top-20 or top-50 players.

"It's usually very similar, but I'm just trying to prepare as much as I can and as best I can, and then I just try to play my best...

"It was a tough match today, but we had some preparation. I was ready to play with all I had today, and to use all the weapons I could and what I can. I'm definitely happy it worked out today."

Muchova will meet 16th seed Maria Sakkari for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Greek cruised past Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-1, while Belarusian seventh-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who lost to Barty in last weekend's WTA Stuttgart Open final, beat Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

