Much at stake for young guns

NEW YORK - The winner of the US Open men's singles final on Sunday takes it all.

Not only will Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud clinch their maiden Grand Slam title but one of them will also become the top-ranked player in tennis for the first time.

If he can beat his opponent, Alcaraz, 19, will be the youngest man to be crowned world No. 1, breaking the mark set by Australian Lleyton Hewitt, who was 20 when he reached the summit in 2001.

The fourth-ranked Spaniard ended American Frances Tiafoe's dream run at Flushing Meadows with a 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 6-1. 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 win in Friday's semi-finals to stand on the cusp of history.

This has been a gruelling season for the teenager, whose 50th match win is the most on the 2022 ATP Tour.

But despite playing into the early morning hours in his previous two five-set matches, it is a testament to his youthful vigour as Alcaraz showed no signs of fatigue, racing around the court to win the hard-fought battle.

"We are in a semi-final at a Grand Slam and we have to give everything we have inside, we have to fight until the last ball," he said in his on-court interview.

"It doesn't matter if we are fighting for five hours, six hours. You have to give everything on court. This is amazing. It's amazing to be able to fight for big things... I can see the No. 1 in the world and at the same time, it is so far away."

Alcaraz got off to a sluggish start, double faulting twice in the first set tie-breaker including one on set point to hand a 1-0 lead to crowd favourite Tiafoe, who had former United States first lady Michelle Obama cheering for him in the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He raised his level to win the second set, breezed through the one-sided third and took Tiafoe to the brink in the fourth before the 22nd seed fought back, clinching his eighth tie-breaker of the tournament to set up a decider.

But there would be no escape from Alcaraz, who broke to open the fifth set and never looked back, sealing the win when Tiafoe's shot hit the net on match point.

Having already reached the French Open quarter-finals on top of winning Masters 1000 titles at Miami and Madrid, this has been a breakthrough year for Alcaraz.

He will look to claim what could be the first of many Slam trophies when he faces Ruud, who had lost to him in two previous competitive meetings, including the Miami final in April.

But like Alcaraz, this has also been a standout year for the Norwegian. He fell short when he advanced to his first Slam final in June at the French Open, falling to Rafael Nadal, and the 23-year-old is determined not to let another golden opportunity slip away.

After beating Russia's Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the last four, Ruud said: "This match is probably the biggest match for both of our careers. You want to take care of the opportunities you have and I was able to do that today.

"After Roland Garros, I was extremely happy but of course, humble enough to think that could be my only final at a Grand Slam in my career. It doesn't come easy, but here I am back again."

Already the first Norwegian man to reach the New York final, Ruud won an extraordinary 55-shot rally - the longest at this year's tournament - to nail the first-set tie-break and showcase his ability to grind it out under pressure.

He will jump six spots to world No. 1 with a victory on Sunday and Alcaraz is not expecting a repeat of their previous straight-set encounters.

Alcaraz said: "He played the final of a Grand Slam in Roland Garros and this is my first time. I'm going to give everything I have."

