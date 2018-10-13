More fringe activities for fans at WTA Finals

Organisers of the 2018 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global yesterday announced a slew of fringe activities for the fifth and last edition of the season-ender from Oct 19 to 28.

The Courtside by the Bay will be held at the Marina Bay Sands event plaza, with activities such as a light-and-water show, match screenings, legend appearances as well as the Oct 23 doubles draw ceremony.

Sarah Clements, Lagardere Sports' vice-president of tennis in Asia, said: "Over the past five years, we've worked with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and all our partners to ensure that we take the festival atmosphere to the community across the island.

"With player and legend visits, tennis-themed activities, food and beverage, music and entertainment and even match screenings, Courtside by the Bay will provide a fully immersive and engaging experience to augment what's offered on court."

STB director of sport Jean Ng added: "The WTA Finals Singapore experience for fans extends far beyond centre court into the heart of the Lion City itself.

"With complementary initiatives like Courtside by the Bay, we are confident visitors would be inspired to discover Singapore's wide range of lifestyle offerings, and to deepen and share their passions."

In addition, the Singapore Tennis Festival will return from Oct 20 to 28 and will be co-located at the WTA Finals Fan Village at the Sports Hub, where the community can also participate in tennis skill challenges, immerse in an augmented reality e-gaming experience, browse through a local artisan street market, and enjoy dance and musical performances.

Sport Singapore's ActiveSG chief Lai Chin Kwang said: "The WTA Finals has been the catalyst for many community projects and initiatives like the ActiveSG tennis academy, SportCares' Love Singapore and the Singapore Tennis Festival, with the belief tennis is for everyone.

"October has become synonymous with tennis in our local sporting calendar. This year, we will continue to offer more fun and tennis to our people."

•Details on Courtside by the Bay and tickets: wtafinals.com S'pore Tennis Festival: tennisfest.sg