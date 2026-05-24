Monfils happy to have inspired Black players as retirement nears

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PARIS, May 23 - Popular Frenchman Gael Monfils said on Saturday he was grateful to have inspired more Black tennis players to believe they can succeed in the sport, adding his impending retirement will offer him a clearer view of his impact.

Monfils turned professional in 2004 and won 13 ATP titles, but it was his entertaining brand of tennis built on showmanship and athleticism that made him a fan favourite in his own country and around the world.

Ahead of his final French Open campaign and retirement at the end of the season, the energetic 39-year-old said he was yet to fully appreciate his influence while still on tour.

"Of course, now that I'm finishing, I think I'll see a bit more," Monfils told reporters.

"I think when you're in it, it's tough to look around (and see) how much influence you have had. I'm very grateful if I've inspired some players.

"Of course I know some young kids, they like my style, the way I play, the way I move, for the Black community also to see someone on the tour ... I think it was important.

"I inspired some Black players to say yeah, they can make it ... So I'll see it a bit later and during this last year."

Monfils was part of a star-studded exhibition on Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday, with the event blending tennis, music and tributes to celebrate his two-decade journey on the professional tour.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka, who was part of the celebrations, hailed Monfils for his role in growing the game through his presence and success.

"Yeah, seeing representation is so important, and on the women's side, for me growing up, I had Serena and Venus (Williams), so I was so grateful to them," Osaka, who has a Haitian-American father and a Japanese mother, said.

"On the men's side I always looked up to him and (Jo-Wilfried) Tsonga for such a long time. It's just so important. And obviously there's a wave of Black French guys coming up. I can see that he's inspired ... a lot of players here.

"I really love the way he carries himself and the way he represents us. He's just such a really cool guy. It's nice to talk to him now, because we talk about our kids. It's just a funny thing to have in common with him."

Monfils takes on compatriot Hugo Gaston in the opening round at Roland Garros as he looks to extend his farewell at the French Open, which starts on Sunday. REUTERS