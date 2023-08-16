Misfiring Carlos Alcaraz survives Jordan Thompson scare at Cincinnati Masters

CINCINNATI – Carlos Alcaraz said he was “hoping for better conditions in the next round” after battling past unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the Cincinnati Open third round on Tuesday as the world No. 1 wobbled again in his build-up to the US Open starting later this month.

“I had never played him and the start/stop was not easy,” Alcaraz said. “It was not easy to wait for the rain... But you have to find a way to win these matches in this type of situation...

“He played aggressive, I’m glad to get through. It was a long day waiting to play and then find rain in the first set.

“I had to play my best level at the end; I’m hoping for better conditions in the next round.”

An off-colour Alcaraz trailed midway through the opening set which was briefly halted by rain, but the 20-year-old recovered to break Thompson’s serve having squandered eight opportunities earlier and clawed his way back to 4-4 with a hold.

The reigning Flushing Meadows champion, who crashed out of the Toronto quarter-finals last week, pounced again for a 6-5 lead before wrapping up the set, but was under immediate pressure in the next as Thompson raced ahead 5-2.

Alcaraz won the next two games but his comeback fizzled out as he continued to struggle on his serve and forehand to allow world No. 55 Thompson to force a third set.

An early break handed Alcaraz the advantage in the decider and the Spaniard slowly returned to his dominant best to claim his 50th tour level win of 2023 in a little over three hours.

Earlier, title holder Borna Coric beat American Sebastian Korda 7-6 (7-5) 6-4, while another home hope Taylor Fritz survived a first-set thriller to beat Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-6 (16-14), 6-2.

Croatian Coric crashed out in Toronto in the opening round but produced a pristine display in Cincinnati with few unforced errors, wrapping up the match that began on Monday but was suspended due to bad weather.

Korda, who has suffered a handful of early exits since reaching the Queen’s Club semi-finals, appeared to have the edge as he converted a break point in the third game.

But 15th seed Coric levelled in the sixth and mounted a fine defence to rally from a 4-1 deficit in the tiebreak.

He won the crucial break in the third game of the second set, where he dropped only one first-serve point as Korda’s level declined across the board, and pumped his fist as he closed the affair with an unreturnable serve.

“I was a little nervous coming into the match as I know I need to defend my title, so I put a little more expectation on myself,” Coric said.

He next faces Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz who beat Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 7-6 (7-1).