Minister of Happiness v barbecue buddy

LONDON • Trailblazer Ons Jabeur continues to break new ground. Already the highest-ranked African and Arab tennis player in history, she can be the first to reach a Grand Slam final today.

To do so, the world No. 2 will have to get past her good friend and "barbecue buddy", 103rd-ranked German Tatjana Maria, for a place in Saturday's Wimbledon final.

Speaking after defeating Czech Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Tuesday to reach her maiden Slam semi-final, Jabeur said: "I love Tatjana so much and her family is really amazing. She's a great friend. I am really happy for her that she's in the semi-final.

"She's one of the examples that I wish players look up to because she really suffered to play and to win rounds in Grand Slams and look at her now. She's in a semi-final after having two babies. It's a really amazing story."

The story of Jabeur has been no less fascinating as the first Arab or African player to reach the last four of a Slam.

The Tunisian government does not have the funding to bankroll the development of young players, let alone underwrite their coaching, training and travel expenses.

Despite showing promise, Jabeur struggled with funding as an up-and-coming player and has previously spoken about being rejected by sponsors "because of where I come from".

But she has continued to fight through the barriers and her rise has been exponential since 2020, when she reached the last eight of the Australian Open.

Following her upset in the opening round at this year's French Open, the 27-year-old nicknamed "Minister of Happiness" in her country has won 10 straight matches on grass, which helped her lift the Berlin title last month.

She is the only player seeded in the top 15 left at the All England Club, where her love affair was first kindled with her run to the quarter-finals last year, and there might be no greater opportunity for her to enter the record books, having dropped only one set so far.

Jabeur said: "I am really, really happy especially as it happened on this court because I have so much love for this court. Hopefully, the journey for me will continue."

