'Mind boggling' probation for Zverev over meltdown

LONDON • Alexander Zverev was handed a suspended sentence on Monday following his violent outburst and disqualification in Acapulco last month, the men's tennis ATP Tour said.

The 24-year-old was banned for eight weeks and fined an additional US$25,000 (S$34,100) following his Mexico meltdown.

The world No. 3 had already been fined US$40,000 for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct. However, both the ban and additional US$25,000 fine will be suspended provided the German does not incur a further code violation in the 12-month period ending Feb 22 next year.

"If the conditions are met, the penalties will be formally dismissed following the completion of the probation period," the ATP said in a statement.

"If the conditions are not met, the penalties will be invoked after any appeal process is exhausted."

Olympic champion Zverev shocked the tennis world last month after smashing his racket several times against umpire Alessandro Germani's chair after a doubles match.

He also delivered a volley of verbal abuse at the official after his second-round exit along with Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo, and his actions led to his expulsion from Mexico, where he had been defending his ATP 500 singles title.

The ATP said a review of Zverev's conduct found that he had committed "aggravated behaviour" under the body's player conduct rules.

Zverev issued a public apology following his Acapulco disqualification, saying his behaviour had been "unacceptable".

"It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behaviour during and after the doubles match yesterday," the reigning ATP Finals champion said then.

"I have privately apologised to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable."

He is due to play in the Indian Wells event, which gets under way in California for the women today, while the men's tournament starts tomorrow. However, many observers have questioned his upcoming participation, saying his punishment was "too soft".

The Athletic, the New York Times, the Age and the Australian Associated Press all condemned the kid-glove treatment of Zverev, saying it was "mind boggling" as the ATP had the chance to show that sort of behaviour was unacceptable, only to lose their nerve.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander was equally unhappy, telling Eurosport: "If a player breaks his racket on the umpire's chair and he is literally a few centimetres away from hitting the umpire's leg, he should not be allowed to get on a tennis court until he has gone through some kind of rehab, some kind of time.

"We need to punish him accordingly... allowing him to come out and play professional tennis the week after or two weeks after, that is too soon."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE