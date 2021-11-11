Mexico's altitude fazes stars

GUADALAJARA (Mexico) • Aryna Sabalenka is relishing her top seed status at the season-ending WTA Tour Finals even if she is still getting to grips with the challenging tournament conditions at altitude in Guadalajara.

The 23-year-old Belarusian heads a depleted field, with the tournament moved to Mexico from its usual home in Shenzhen, China, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The switch in venue means the tournament's eight finalists must adjust to the thin air of Guadalajara, which is around 1,550m above sea level, as they vie for the final title of the year.

Sabalenka, who notched wins in Abu Dhabi and Madrid this year and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, revealed she had struggled to control the ball during her initial practice sessions in Guadalajara.

"Well, first day I arrived here, I mean, I wasn't surprised but I was shocked that I cannot control anything," Sabalenka said on Tuesday.

"I was playing around the strings a little bit, found the perfect tension. With every day, I feel better and better. Hopefully, I'll be able to show my best on the first match."

The world No. 2, who opens her campaign against seventh seed Paula Badosa of Spain in Group Chichen Itza today, is unfazed by the pressure that comes with being the highest-ranked player.

"I'm doing well with the pressure," she said.

"I'm really happy to be here, especially top seeded. I couldn't imagine one day I will be top seeded on the WTA Finals. This is something amazing and unbelievable."

Her final weeks of the season were jolted after she tested positive for Covid-19, forcing her to withdraw from Indian Wells last month, prompting her to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Sabalenka is not the only player trying to get to grips with the altitude, which makes it difficult for those competing to catch their breath. Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza, who is in Group Teotihuacan, said she had played in Mexico before but never in such conditions.

"I have not experienced anything like this before, this altitude," the Spaniard added.

"I've definitely played well in Mexico in other conditions.

"Just struggling to get used to conditions because I've never experienced anything like that... just controlling the ball and playing and getting used to tennis in this altitude, I feel like it's hard. But I feel like it's hard for everybody."

Czech Karolina Pliskova, who is in the same group, felt it was now a case of who can make the best adjustments to their game.

"You feel a bit heavier breathing. The balls are bouncing quite high," the third seed said.

Greek Maria Sakkari, who has been lumped together with Sabalenka, added: "We knew that there is 1,500m altitude here. We knew we had to adjust.

"I know I might not play my best tennis, but I have to accept it because sometimes, it will feel weird. Sometimes, you'll make mistakes that you wouldn't make in sea-level tournaments."

