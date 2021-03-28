Medvedev through but Zverev bows out

MIAMI • Daniil Medvedev celebrated his rise to second in the world with a seamless entry into the Miami Open on Friday, trouncing Chinese Taipei's Lu Yen-hsun in less than an hour.

The Russian needed just 56 minutes to subdue Lu 6-2, 6-2, firing nine aces with just one double fault to advance to a third-round meeting with Australian Alexei Popyrin, who beat 30th seed American Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-2.

Men's third seed Alexander Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, became victim of the biggest upset in the prestigious ATP Masters and WTA hard-court tournament, falling 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to 83rd-ranked Finn Emil Ruusuvuori.

Zverev arrived in Miami riding a wave of success, having captured the ATP title in Acapulco last week.

But Ruusuvuori, 21, rallied with more aggressive tactics in the second set to post the second win of his career over a top-10 player.

Women's world No. 2 Naomi Osaka had a tough time on court in her opening game against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

Osaka acknowledged she was feeling some nerves in her first match since lifting her fourth Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

Thirteen aces among her 36 winners helped Osaka overcome a slew of unforced errors and set up a third-round meeting with Serbian qualifier Nina Stojanovic, who surprised Yulia Putintseva, the 26th seed from Kazakhstan, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

"I served really well when I needed to," said the Japanese.

"Unfortunately I got broken a couple of times, but I think when it really, really mattered, I was able to serve well, so I'm happy with that."

Fourth-seeded American Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, rallied for a 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 6-3 victory over German Andrea Petkovic.

Sixth seed Karolina Pliskova, eighth-seeded Bianca Andreescu and No. 12 Garbine Muguruza also advanced.

Pliskova beat Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-1, Andreescu defeated Tereza Martincova 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 and Muguruza, coming off a title in Dubai two weeks ago, beat wild card Wang Xinyu of China 6-4, 6-1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE