Medvedev slams fans

MELBOURNE • For someone often said to play tennis as if it were chess, Daniil Medvedev is fast approaching becoming Russia's greatest men's player.

But even he had to admit that he was no match for one of tennis' "Big Three" as Rafael Nadal surged home for one of his greatest comeback wins with a 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory in the Australian Open final yesterday.

"It's tough to talk after five hours and 30 minutes. I want to congratulate Rafa, what you did was amazing. I tried to play but I was really tired. The level was really high," said world No. 2 Medvedev during his on-court interview.

"You raised the level after two sets, I thought you might get tired. You guys (plus Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer) have a great rivalry and it's not over yet."

At Melbourne Park the past fortnight, the quirky Russian has polarised crowds, been taken to the brink, survived match point, staged amazing comebacks, had a furious meltdown with a chair umpire and yet he made it to his fourth Grand Slam final.

He does it in his own distinctive style, and is never afraid to speak his mind or vent his frustrations.

During the final yesterday, he was again displeased with the crowd for uniting behind Nadal and was left begging for crowd control from the chair umpire.

"They are idiots. No brains. Empty brains. Probably in their life it must be very bad," the 25-year-old said about the fans during a change of ends.

His rant continued in his post-match press conference, which he started with a speech about a journey of a kid "that stopped dreaming today" due to a lack of support.

"I think nationality plays also a key in the support I get or I don't. When you play someone from another country, crowd goes for them and not for Russia," he said.

"It will be tougher to continue playing, when it will be like this."

On the court, he is supremely confident in his ability, playing the unorthodox shot at critical stages of a match, never dull and always unpredictable. His gangly, elastic shot-making make him a tricky opponent, with a trusty two-fisted backhand and unconventional approach to constructing points.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander once described him as a "chess player on a tennis court".

Still, it was not enough to beat the 35-year-old Nadal yesterday as the Spaniard claimed a record 21st Grand Slam title.

Medvedev has one Major win, at the US Open last year - such was the gulf in experience although he is also 10 years younger.

"I hope we have more victories to come," added Medvedev. "I thank my wife but I think maybe the TV is broken now."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS