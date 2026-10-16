Medvedev sees off Paul to set up Shanghai semi with comeback king Jodar

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SHANGHAI, China, Oct 16 - Former world number one Daniil Medvedev downed Tommy Paul 6-3 1-6 6-3 in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Friday, while Spaniard Rafael Jodar toppled Casper Ruud 4-6 6-4 6-3 to become the youngest semi-finalist in the tournament's history.

Russian fifth seed Medvedev fired 16 aces and 31 winners in a two-hour and eight-minute contest against the 15th-seeded American to reach the 70th tour-level semi of his career and strengthen his bid for a place at the ATP Finals in Turin.

The 30-year-old regrouped after dropping the second set and took control in the decider, capitalising on a dip in Paul's level to improve to 5-1 in their career meetings.

Medvedev next faces Jodar for the first time, while twice Grand Slam champion and top seed Alexander Zverev meets Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the other semi-final.

"He has a great game," Medvedev said of Jodar. "He hits very strong, so it is going to be fun to see it in real life, to get the feel.

"If I am playing well, I am tough to beat and that is what I am going to try to do."

Medvedev won his third title of the season in Hangzhou last month and is the only former Shanghai champion remaining in the draw, having lifted the trophy in 2019.

JODAR'S RISE CONTINUES

Jodar, 20, secured his fourth consecutive comeback victory from a set down at the ATP Masters 1000 event, extending a dream run on his Shanghai debut.

The 12th seed broke 20th-seeded Norwegian Ruud five times across the final two sets to wrest control of a tight encounter.

After seizing the crucial break for 5-4 in the second set and serving it out to love, Jodar elevated his game in the decider, breaking the former world number two Ruud three more times to seal victory in two hours and 20 minutes.

The latest milestone in Jodar's breakthrough season also strengthened his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals in his first full year on the ATP Tour.

Ranked 903 in the world little more than a year ago, Jodar surged into the top 50 in April after capturing his maiden ATP title in Morocco and reaching the semi-finals in Barcelona.

The energetic and aggressive right-hander built on that momentum with quarter-final appearances in Madrid and Rome before making the last eight at the French Open, where eventual champion Zverev ended his run.

Shanghai marks Jodar's fifth tour-level semi-final of the season and his second at Masters 1000 level after Montreal.

"I'm super happy how the season is going," Jodar said.

"Very high level, but still a lot of things to improve, which is very good because that means I can become a better player in the future. I just want more things.

"It's the first year on Tour and there are still a few tournaments, so I will try to give my best in the matches I have left this season." REUTERS