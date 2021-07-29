Medvedev says 'I can die' in extreme heat

TOKYO • Top-ranked Novak Djokovic yesterday moved one step closer to a historic "Golden Slam", advancing to the Tokyo 2020 men's tennis singles quarter-finals as other competitors struggled in hot and humid conditions.

French Open finalists Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Stefanos Tsitsipas bowed out, while world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev struggled to breathe during his 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Italian Fabio Fognini.

The Russian was leading 5-2 in the first set when he requested a medical time-out.

"Even from the first set, I didn't feel good enough with my breathing," said the 25-year-old, who will next meet Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the last eight. "That's why I called the physio, I felt like my diaphragm was blocked."

Asked by the umpire if he was okay during the second set, he replied: "I can finish the match, but I can die. If I die, are you going to be responsible?"

Spain's Paula Badosa also had to leave the court in a wheelchair after suffering heatstroke and retiring from her quarter-final match, trailing 6-3 against Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

The temperature yesterday climbed to 32 deg C, with the heat index topping out at 37 deg C, which the world No. 29 admitted was too "demanding".

Djokovic, who took to the court later in the afternoon, had a comparatively easier time, with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Serb, who is aiming to become the first man to win all four Majors and Olympic gold in the same calendar year, can end Japan's hope of a first Olympic champion in singles tennis as he next meets Kei Nishikori, who moved past Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-6 (9-7), 6-0.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner's bid to make history was further boosted after fourth-ranked Tsitsipas of Greece lost to Frenchman Ugo Humbert 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in the third round.

Russia's Pavlyuchenkova was beaten 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarter-finals by Swiss Belinda Bencic, who will face Kazakh Elena Rybakina for a spot in the gold-medal match.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, the fourth and highest-surviving seed in the women's singles draw, also advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Camila Giorgi of Italy.

The newly-wed world No. 6, watched by husband and French tennis star Gael Monfils, said she felt no extra pressure despite seeing world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, No. 2 Naomi Osaka and third seed Aryna Sabalenka crash out.

She said: "You know when you are higher ranked everyone wants to beat you and everyone is extremely motivated to beat you... I just try to focus on my game and not think so much."

In the men's doubles quarter-finals, Britain's Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury lost to Croatia's Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig 4-6, 7-6 (7-2) (10-7) in a super tiebreaker.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS