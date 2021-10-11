Medvedev returns with routine win

INDIAN WELLS • US Open champion Daniil Medvedev made a winning return to action on Saturday, beating American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round at Indian Wells.

The world No. 2 Russian - the top men's seed in the combined Masters hard court tournament - played his first match since capturing his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last month.

Since then, Medvedev helped Team Europe beat Team World at the Laver Cup, and he kept things rolling here with a convincing win over 57th-ranked McDonald.

The 25-year-old did not face a break point, and converted three of his seven break chances against his opponent to wrap things up in 72 minutes. "I'm really pleased. I haven't played well here and I haven't been playing that well in practices before," said Medvedev, who was 3-3 in prior appearances in the Californian desert.

"Mackenzie is a really strong opponent, he can put pressure on everybody. I'm happy to be through quite fast."

He booked a third-round meeting with Serbian Filip Krajinovic, who pulled off a 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 winner over American Marcos Giron, tomorrow. Compatriot and fourth seed Andrey Rublev also advanced, beating Spain's Carlos Taberner 6-3, 6-4.

In the women's draw, Czech top seed Karolina Pliskova eased into the third round as fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain was toppled by Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

World No. 3 Pliskova needed 80 minutes to get past 23-year-old Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech 7-5, 6-2. She fired six aces to take her WTA-leading tally to 353 for the season, converting five of six break chances against her 106th-ranked opponent.

Muguruza, meanwhile, was bundled out 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 by Tomljanovic, who reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Bianca Andreescu launched her defence of the title she won in 2019 - the most recent edition of the tournament as last year's event was axed due to the Covid-19 pandemic - with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-2 victory over American Alison Riske.

"It felt great being back here," the 21st-ranked Canadian told the crowd of returning to the site of her breakthrough WTA win, which launched her on a stellar 2019 season that included her maiden Slam at the US Open.

"I felt all the emotions of being on this court again."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE