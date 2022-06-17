Medvedev playing on despite Wimbledon ban

LONDON • World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will not be at Wimbledon at the end of the month, but he wants to keep himself busy as much as possible in the lead-up to the Grand Slam.

That aim to continue winning remained on track yesterday, as he survived a scare before beating Belarusian Ilya Ivashka 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 in the Halle Open second round.

The Russian will be forced to sit out Wimbledon, which gets under way on June 27, after the grass-court Slam banned him and his compatriots and Belarusians due to the invasion of Ukraine.

But the 26-year-old said he will try and play as much as possible while Wimbledon is being held.

"I will play Mallorca next week for sure, I want to defend that title," he added. "Without Wimbledon coming up, I don't have to preserve my body and I can play three tournaments in a row.

"I'll then spend a few more days in Mallorca and then return to France to train for the hard courts.

"I may add another tournament to my list, but I'm not sure yet."

Russian and Belarusian players are able to compete under neutral flags at this year's US Open, which starts on Aug 29, when Medvedev will be hoping to retain his title.

He won his maiden Slam last September with victory over Novak Djokovic in the New York final.

"I'm happy to be able to defend my title. I have some amazing memories from last year. I just want to show my best tennis," he said.

On Wednesday, Nick Kyrgios was involved in a heated altercation with the umpire over a time violation before he beat world No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals.

The volatile Australian was given a warning for taking too long to return Tsitsipas' serve while leading 2-0 in the second set and then proceeded to summon the supervisor to express his displeasure.

"He said I was playing too slow - statistically I'm one of the fastest," Kyrgios told reporters after reaching his second straight quarter-final following his last-four appearance in Stuttgart last week.

"I had to walk to the sidelines to get my towel, there is this thing called sweat in 30 Celsius heat... I needed to wipe my hands and he gave me a warning."

Elsewhere, Marin Cilic made it into the last eight of the Queen's Club grass-court tournament with a 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 victory over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

French Open finalist Coco Gauff was in second-round action yesterday in Berlin, where she beat China's Wang Xinyu 6-0, 6-4.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

HALLE OPEN

