Medvedev just makes it look so easy

TURIN (Italy) • Defending champion Daniil Medvedev yesterday stormed into the final of the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin after crushing Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2.

The world No. 2 will face either the top-ranked Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev - that semi-final result was not known by press time - in today's final at the Pala Alpitour in Turin after breezing to victory over his Norwegian opponent.

The 25-year-old Medvedev has now won nine straight matches at the finale and looked unruffled as he dealt with eighth seed Ruud, whose positive Finals debut came to a harsh end.

"It was a great match because I felt that watching Casper this year he's one of the smartest players on the tour," said the Russian, who sent down 17 winners and made just 14 unforced errors to wrap up the one-sided victory in 80 minutes.

"It's a tough match no matter the score and I'm pleased that I managed to break him from time to time and this made the difference today.

"As soon as you are a set and a break up, you feel like you are in control, but that is when the danger is.

"You need to stay focused and fight for every point... so I am happy I was able to finish it.

"I think all the matches were a great level. Different opponents and different styles.

"I managed to win all the matches. It was not an easy match.

"When you are in the final you can't complain, so I am just looking forward to tomorrow and, hopefully, I can have my best match."

Medvedev dropped just five points on his own serve on his way to claiming the first set, three of those coming in game four after he had already broken Ruud, 22, in the previous game.

The fact that he did not even have to defend a single break point highlighted his easy dominance and he now has a 3-0 advantage in career head-to-head meetings.

Medvedev ended Ruud's brave resistance when he broke serve at the third attempt in a long fifth game of the second set, a 13-point exchange which put him in the perfect position to close out the match.

The US Open champion then cruised through his service game to make it 4-2 in the set and again piled the pressure on the world No. 8 in the next game, eventually breaking again for an easy finish.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ATP FINALS

Doubles (9.30pm) & singles (11.55pm) finals - StarHub Ch211