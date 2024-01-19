Medvedev caps off day of great escapes, Rybakina out after tiebreak drama

MELBOURNE - Twice runner-up Daniil Medvedev battled back from the brink of defeat to make the Australian Open third round on a day of close shaves but fellow third seed Elena Rybakina’s title bid was cut short after a 42-point super tiebreak on Jan 18.

An out-of-sorts Medvedev dropped the first two sets of his clash with Emil Ruusuvuori and had treatment for a foot blister before the Russian staged a great escape with a 3-6, 6-7 (1-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-1), 6-0 victory to finish at 3:39 a.m.

“Honestly guys... I wouldn’t be here,” Medvedev said to the sparse crowd. “If I was a tennis fan I’d be at home. Thanks for being here. You’re strong.”

Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev also survived scares and Carlos Alcaraz was pushed hard before the 20-year-old matched his best run at the year’s opening Grand Slam by getting past Lorenzo Sonego without too much drama.

That was reserved for last year’s runner-up Rybakina’s clash with her former doubles partner Anna Blinkova, who showed steely resolve after the pair split the first two sets to prevail 22-20 in a tiebreak lasting over 30 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

“This day I’ll remember for the rest of my life, on this court with this crowd, it’s the best of my life so far,” said Blinkova as she received a standing ovation.

Top seed Swiatek showed plenty of fight as the four-time major champion rallied from two breaks down in the final set to beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Swiatek knew she was in for a potentially tricky test in the main showcourt opener as Collins had beaten her in the Melbourne Park semi-finals in 2022.

The 30-year-old American, who said after the match that she would be retiring this season, came out firing after losing the opening set and Swiatek needed her best tennis to overhaul a 4-1 deficit by rattling off the last five games in the third set.

“Oh my god, honestly, I was already at the airport,” said Swiatek. “I didn’t feel like I had control over this match (but) I wanted to fight till the end.”

Men’s sixth seed Zverev admitted he was fortunate to prevail 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (10-7) over Slovakian world No. 163 Lukas Klein, whose grip on their four-and-a-half hour contest had the German plotting his journey back to Monte Carlo.

“I was thinking there’s a Qantas flight at 11 pm tonight straight to Dubai and then one to home,” Zverev said. “A lot of the time I was a spectator.”

Rain hit play on the outer courts for a second straight day but it was the wind and sunshine that second seed Alcaraz felt had threatened the quality of his clash with Italian Sonego.

The Spaniard felt that both players managed to conquer the challenge as he gave up the second set but ran out a 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) winner.