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Medvedev battles back from brink to beat Norrie in Vienna

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Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open - Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria - October 29, 2026 Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his round of 16 match against Britain's Cameron Norrie REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open - Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria - October 29, 2026 Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his round of 16 match against Britain's Cameron Norrie REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

Oct 29 - Daniil Medvedev punched and slapped the court in frustration before producing a remarkable escape to beat Britain's Cameron Norrie 4-6 6-3 7-6(1) at the Vienna Open on Thursday and reach his 100th tour-level quarter-final.

• The former world number one extended his winning streak to six matches after successfully defending his title at last week's Almaty Open.

• After dropping the opening set, the third seed fought back to force a decider and twice recovered from a break down in the third, saving a match point when Norrie served for victory before dominating the tiebreak 7-1.

• Medvedev's frustrations spilled over early in the final set when he repeatedly bent down and struck the court after falling 0-2 behind, but the Russian regrouped to complete the win and keep alive his chances of securing a spot at the season-ending ATP Finals.

• Medvedev will next face French qualifier Adrian Mannarino, who stunned eighth seed Jakub Mensik in the round of 16. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.