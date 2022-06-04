Mauresmo sorry after scheduling comments

PARIS • French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has apologised for saying women's tennis is not as appealing as the men's game, adding that her comments were taken out of context.

The remarks were made as eyebrows were raised about the scheduling of matches. One night match has been on the programme of the clay-court Grand Slam every day at 9pm local time from the first day of the tournament until the quarter-finals.

However, nine out of the 10 matches scheduled as a night session have been men's matches, raising questions on how women have been getting the short end of the stick at Roland Garros.

In response to questions about the scheduling, Mauresmo, 42, earlier this week said that men's matches have more "appeal", but she backtracked on those comments on Thursday.

"The comments I made were taken out of the wider picture, out of the context," she told the Tennis Channel network. "I want to say sorry to the players that really felt bad about what I said. I think the people who know me, who've known me on and off the court, know I'm a big fighter for equal rights and women's tennis, women in general."

The Frenchwoman, a former world No. 1, added that it was difficult to put only women players on the schedule for spectators with a single ticket for the evening only, but will look into tweaking the format next year.

"Concerning the scheduling, specifically for the night matches, my say was that because we have one match only, it's really tougher to schedule a woman's match because we have to take into consideration the length," she said. "It's the fair thing to do for the ticket holders.

"Next year to be more fair to the women players, it would be good to maybe have the possibility to put two matches or maybe a women's match plus a doubles match."

REUTERS