Matteo hungry for next duel

NEW YORK • Being a true Italian, Matteo Berrettini enjoys good pasta - and the one made by the owners of his preferred Italian restaurant at the US Open is becoming something of a lucky charm.

Giovanni Bartocci has become a regular by now in Berrettini's box at Flushing Meadows, just as the player has become a regular at his restaurant, the Via della Pace in New York's East Village.

Bartocci got an honorary mention again in Berrettini's on-court interview after he stormed into the semi-finals with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) win over Gael Monfils on Wednesday.

"He's from Rome, my city. So it is not tough to get friendly with a guy from the same city. I knew him (from) last year. He's such a nice guy," said Berrettini, 23, the first Italian man since Corrado Barazzutti 42 years ago to reach the last four here. "We also have the same rings. We are going to the same shop in Rome. We have some things in common."

Berrettini, who had never gone beyond the fourth round of any Grand Slam, has ditched his preferred spaghetti carbonara for a lighter pasta in bianco - not on the official menu at the Via della Pace but of course available just for him.

If Roger Federer is tennis' version of a sleek Ferrari then Berrettini is the big-engine muscle car.

Standing at 1.98m with a scruffy beard, Berrettini cuts an imposing figure, a Rocky-like underdog who packs a similar punch as the fictional boxer and is now one win away from a shot at the title.

He defied fatigue and double faulting on his first match point on Wednesday to beat Frenchman Monfils "with heart and head", said his coach, Vincenzo Santopadre.

"Matteo had so much trouble today, but he didn't get confused. He continued to work on it, to do his game. He won the match because he was always there, ready to win," Santopadre said.

Berrettini was world No. 54 at the end of last year and reached a career-high 20th in June. He may not be a household name yet but has impressed this year with titles in Budapest and Stuttgart for a career tally of three, reaching the Munich final and semis in Sofia and Halle.

He threw himself on the ground in sheer delight when he triumphed on his fifth match point after almost four hours.

"I was dreaming about this when I was a child," he said. "... I didn't choose this sport because this is going to be my job. This is going to be my passion. I choose that because I am loving this sport."

His semi-final opponent today is 18-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who advanced after a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 win over Argentinian 20th seed Diego Schwartzman.

Berrettini perfectly remembers seeing Nadal for the first time on TV playing the epic five-hour 2005 Rome final against Guillermo Coria - if only by accident.

"It was a channel that was about cartoons. I was young. These guys, I mean, six hours. Come on. I want to catch my cartoons," he quipped.

"A lot of my classmates from then on started to follow tennis more because the match was free and they watched the match. They were, Oh, you're playing this sport then? I was, like, Yeah. I'm dreaming about playing these kind of matches.

"And now I'm here. So I'm happy."

DPA, REUTERS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

US OPEN

Day 12: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11.55pm