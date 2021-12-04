Major leagues unlikely to join boycott of China

LOS ANGELES • The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) sent shockwaves through the sports world this week when it suspended tournaments in China out of concern for Peng Shuai, but larger and more invested leagues are not expected to follow suit.

WTA chairman Steve Simon remains unconvinced that Peng, a former world No. 1 in doubles, is able to speak or move freely after her three-week disappearance since accusing a former top Chinese official of sexual assault.

The ATP, which controls the men's tour and organises four tournaments in China each year, on Thursday refused to join the WTA boycott. Its swing includes a lucrative Masters event in Shanghai.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and English Premier League (EPL) have much bigger financial stakes in the region than the WTA but are unlikely to confront China over Peng, sports marketing analysts said.

Those two leagues - which have drawn rebukes from Beijing in the past when members have expressed views on issues from Hong Kong to the Uighur ethnic group - have yet to speak out over Peng.

"There's no doubt the NBA and EPL both look pretty weak in the face of the WTA," said Victor Matheson, a professor at College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts and an expert on sports economics.

"That being said, the NBA has a US$1.5 billion (S$2.06 billion) broadcast rights deal in China, and the EPL signed a deal somewhere in the US$700 million range."

Neither the NBA nor Premier League responded to requests for comment immediately.

China has not responded to Peng's allegation of assault, though it has denounced the politicisation of tennis, and pointed to her appearances in mid-November at a dinner and tennis tournament.

Despite its exit from China, the WTA can in fact reduce the financial hit by moving tournaments elsewhere, as it has done during the Covid-19 pandemic, while also burnishing its reputation in the West by standing up to Beijing.

Men's No. 2 Daniil Medvedev said on Thursday that in the light of the Peng affair, no tennis player would be comfortable playing in China should there be a tournament next week.

But he also noted that "there are problems in a lot of countries, and yet we play tennis in most of them".

The ATP said it will continue to monitor the situation with its chairman Andrea Gaudenzi adding: "The response to those concerns has so far fallen short. We again urge for a line of open direct communication between the player and the WTA in order to establish a clearer picture of her situation."

American former world No. 1 Andy Roddick said the ATP statement showed "how to say a lot of words and say nothing".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS