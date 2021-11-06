'Magic' helps Medvedev, Zverev outlast rivals to reach q-finals

PARIS • World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and the fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev, the US Open champion and Olympic gold medallist respectively, were relieved after they both had to pull out all the stops to reach the last eight of the Paris Masters on Thursday.

Medvedev came from a set down to beat Sebastian Korda 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 while the man he beat in last year's final, Zverev, required 2hr 46min to overcome Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (3-7), 6-3.

"I'm really happy with myself, I managed to keep calm," said Medvedev of going a set down.

"I had adrenaline going and that's how it's possible to make these shots. It was a little bit of luck, a little bit of skill and magic.

"In the end physically it was tough for both of us. That's good I guess that I played a three-setter."

The Russian faced Frenchman Hugo Gaston yesterday for a place in the semi-finals.

Zverev showed great spirit to get over letting two match points slip in the second set and then the German saved six break points in the decisive set.

"It was an incredible match," he said. "Grigor is playing very high-level tennis and I had to leave everything out there. I think it was a very high-level match and it could have gone both ways, especially the third set. I am happy with how things went in the end."

Casper Ruud outclassed American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-2, 6-1 to set up a quarter-final with Zverev yesterday. He also sealed the seventh place in the eight-man ATP Finals - the first Norwegian to qualify for the season-ending competition.

"It's been an unbelievable year that will have the perfect end to the season," said 22-year-old Ruud who, like Zverev, has won five titles this year.

The Nov 14-21 ATP Finals are for the top eight men's singles players and doubles pairs in Turin.

In yesterday's first quarter-final, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz beat unseeded Australian James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5.

The other last-eight clash was between American Taylor Fritz and world No. 1 Serb Novak Djokovic, before Medvedev and Zverev went on court for their matches. The results of all three were not available at press time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

PARIS MASTERS

Day 6: S-finals

StarHub Ch211, 9pm & 11.30pm