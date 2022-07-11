Maestro hammers rookie for no. 7

LONDON • It has often been said that Nick Kyrgios is his own worst enemy and that was again the case in yesterday's Wimbledon men's singles final.

Bidding to become the first Australian man to win a Grand Slam title since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002, the temperamental world No. 40 made a blistering start, winning the first set 6-4 against top seed Novak Djokovic with an impressive array of shots.

But it began to unravel from there as the Serb came back with consistency and accuracy, leading Kyrgios to take out his frustrations on both his box, angrily berating his biggest supporters on multiple occasions throughout the match, as well as the chair umpire.

Ultimately, it was Djokovic who could handle the pressure, having been on this stage 32 times, while his unseeded opponent folded on his first appearance in a Grand Slam final.

The former world No. 1 went on to win the next three sets 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to equal American great Pete Sampras' mark of seven titles at the All England Club and move within one of the men's record of eight held by Roger Federer.

The 35-year-old is now also one Slam ahead of the Swiss maestro in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Majors.

After his controversy-filled start to the tennis season that saw Djokovic deported from Australia and stopped from defending his Australian Open title over his refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine and barely playing any matches in the first quarter of the year, he wore a wide smile on what was his wedding anniversary to his wife of eight years, Jelena.

Addressing the crowd on Centre Court, he said: "I lost words for what this trophy means. It has always been and always will be the most special tournament. Realising a childhood dream in winning this trophy.

"Every year, it gets more meaningful, I am really blessed. It is the most special tennis court in the world and when you walk on the untouched grass... it has the most recognition in the world. I am extremely happy and grateful to be here. Darling, happy anniversary - this is my present."

Kyrgios and Djokovic in the past have enjoyed a frosty relationship with the former taking plenty of potshots but there was an air of respect as both men shared handshakes and hugs at the award ceremony and the world No. 3 even hinted at a "bromance".

"Nick, you'll be back. Not just in Wimbledon but in many finals. You showed why you are one of the best players in the world. Congrats to you and your team. I wish you all the best, man. I really think you're an amazing talent," he said.

"I never thought I'm going to say so many nice things about you, considering the relationship! Hopefully, this is the start of a wonderful friendship. Let's start with dinner and drinks and we'll see."

Kyrgios returned the compliments, saying: "Yeah he is a bit of a god, I'm not going to lie. I thought I played well. First of all congratulations to Novak and your team, you've won this Championships that many times I don't even know any more."

Ever the maverick, the 27-year-old cracked a joke at his own expense, adding: "Obviously to all the ball kids, the umpires, I know we have a tough relationship at times so thanks for putting up with it."

Tributes to Djokovic's latest achievement poured in from the rest of the tennis world, with Australian great Rod Laver tweeting: "Congratulations on winning your seventh Wimbledon Novak, that was a controlled and masterful performance.

"Bad luck Nick, you have so much talent, I hope to see you in another Slam final soon."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE