Madison Keys triumphs again at her Eastbourne International ‘home’

LONDON – Madison Keys wanted to know what it was like to win again at a tournament where she clinched her first-ever WTA Tour title in 2014, and that gave her the motivation to fight through a tough tiebreak on Saturday.

The American prevailed, and won the Eastbourne International for the second time in her career with a 6-2, 7-6 (15-13) win over Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the final.

It was her seventh WTA Tour title and her third on grass. But it did not come easy in the 1hr 42min clash that she needed five match points to eventually seal.

“It feels like home, I love coming and playing in Eastbourne,” Keys said, while thanking her team and also her fiance Bjorn Fratangelo – an ATP tennis player – for their support.

“Being able to win the title here twice now makes me have very fond memories.

“If you told both of us two weeks ago that this is where I would be, we would not believe it. It’s been a pretty tough year for me... and being able to hold this trophy is absolutely amazing.”

The tiebreak that went back and forth was the second-longest on the WTA Tour in 2023, following the Miami Open final in which Petra Kvitova beat Elena Rybakina 7-6 (16-14), 6-2.

Keys will now turn her attention to Wimbledon, where she faces British wildcard Sonay Kartal in the first round on Tuesday.

Kasatkina is in action at the All England Club on Monday against American Caroline Dolehide.

Separately, Billie Jean King, the leading architect of women’s professional tennis, said on Friday that she supported talks between the WTA Tour and Saudi Arabia on competitions in the kingdom, despite its abysmal record on human rights.

“I’m a huge believer in engagement. I don’t think you change unless you engage,” she said at an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of the women’s professional tour.

“I would probably go there and talk to them.”