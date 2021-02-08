'Love affair' under threat

MELBOURNE • Novak Djokovic has not endeared himself to fans over the past year following his US Open expulsion when his stray ball in anger hit a line judge, on top of the controversy over his anti-vaccination stance and his ill-fated Adria Tour, axed due to a spate of Covid-19 cases.

But the Australian Open's undisputed king will take some stopping as he targets a record-extending ninth title at Melbourne Park.

The Serb claimed his 17th Grand Slam crown last year, with his eighth victory in 16 visits only reinforcing his dominance at Rod Laver Arena, where he claimed his first Grand Slam title in 2008 and won seven of the last 10 editions.

Twenty-time Major winner Rafael Nadal and US Open champion Dominic Thiem again look to be his biggest rivals at this year's tournament.

French Open champion Nadal is in the second half of the draw while world No. 3 Thiem is in Djokovic's half, and he knows they could be potential opponents as he seeks to continue his "love affair" with the Open.

On the hard-court Major, the first of the year, world No. 1 Djokovic said: "I've been feeling more comfortable on the court each year that I've been coming back. It does feel like a home for me in Australia, in Melbourne, particularly in Rod Laver. That is by far my most successful tennis court in my career...

"When I stepped on the court this year for the first time in the practice session, I relived some of the memories. It just gives me great sensation. Hopefully it can be another successful year."

The Open was the highlight of a successful early 2020 season for Djokovic but despite the off-court turbulence that followed, he has always enjoyed strong support in Melbourne - which has a sizeable population of Serbian descent.

Jeremy Chardy will be his first-round opponent today and having never lost to the Frenchman in 13 meetings, Djokovic is feeling confident.

Nadal will undoubtedly figure prominently as another tournament favourite but it is now 12 years since he won his lone title here, despite four more trips to the final.

An injury cloud is also hanging over the world No. 2, who did not play in the ATP Cup last week and missed all three of Spain's matches due to a back issue.

Asked about his fitness, Nadal yesterday revealed that he had been "suffering" for 15 days, including when he was undergoing quarantine. "Not great, obviously, because if not, I would have been playing at the ATP Cup," he said.

"I'm doing everything what's possible to be ready for it. That's the only thing that I can say."

Vowing to press on, he added: "I'm not a big fan of finding excuses. When things happen, you need to find a way... My physio is here, the doctors here, everybody is helping me in all possible ways."

Nadal will get another day's rest as he opens against Serbia's Laslo Dere tomorrow.

Thiem came agonisingly close to victory last year and, buoyed by his first Slam title, will be confident playing anyone - including Djokovic, against whom he has won five of their last seven clashes.

Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev are also among the top contenders at a tournament where form will be difficult to judge, with playing opportunities hard to come by since the pandemic's outset.

Men's contenders to watch

DANIIL MEDVEDEV, 24 (RUS)

World ranking: 4

Best Australian Open: Fourth round (2019, 2020)

Medvedev enters the Open as the member of the next generation best poised to make his breakthrough, having captured the biggest title of his career - the ATP Finals - at the end of last season.

His imaginative and unorthodox game, which combines sledgehammer power with extreme angles and a cannonball serve, can prove effective on Melbourne's faster hard courts, with all nine of his career ATP titles coming on the surface.

Medvedev thrives on the big stage and has a seven-match winning streak against top-10 players.

ALEXANDER ZVEREV, 23 (GER)

World ranking: 7

Best Australian Open: Semi-finals (2020)

In a topsy-turvy 2020 campaign, Zverev reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open, won two ATP titles and made the final of the Masters 1000 event in Paris, although his season was marred by allegations of domestic abuse.

The German possesses a fiery first serve and rock-solid backhand but his feeble forehand and shaky second serve often prove to be his undoing. But Zverev, who recently split with coach David Ferrer, showed that he could deal with off-court distractions last year, when he shrugged off a running row with Australia's Nick Kyrgios to reach the last four here. He is bidding to become the first German man to win at Melbourne Park since Boris Becker in 1996.

DOMINIC THIEM, 27 (AUT)

World ranking: 3

Best Australian Open: Runner-up (2020)

After several years knocking on the door, Thiem joined the Grand Slam winners' club last year when he claimed victory at Flushing Meadows.

The Austrian baseliner reached the showpiece match at Melbourne Park last year only to lose to Novak Djokovic and he will hope to go one better this time around. While clay is his preferred surface, he has enjoyed some of his best results on hard courts and his powerful groundstrokes and physical conditioning make him one of the top contenders.

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS, 22 (GRE)

World ranking: 6

Best Australian Open: Semi-finals (2019)

Tsitsipas ended 2019 by winning the ATP Finals crown but failed to build on that triumph last year, suffering third-round exits at the Australian and US Open before a semi-final showing at Roland Garros.

With an exciting all-round game and incredible athleticism, he has become one of the players to watch on the men's tour and will enjoy strong support from the large Greek community in Melbourne in his quest to become the first Grand Slam champion from his country.

