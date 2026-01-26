Lorenzo Musetti vows to push Novak Djokovic ‘to his maximum’ in Australian Open quarter-finals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti reacting during his Australian Open fourth-round win over Taylor Fritz of the US at Melbourne Park on Jan 26.

– Lorenzo Musetti vowed on Jan 26 to push Novak Djokovic “to his maximum” after setting up an Australian Open quarter-final against the 24-time Major champion.

The Italian fifth seed powered past ninth-seeded American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 and meets a player he has faced 10 times before – and only beaten once, back in 2023.

“Novak, we played many, many times and every time it’s a lesson, first of all,” he said.

“It’s such an honour to share the court against him. Every time I leave the court with something and that’s something, of course, that I really think is helping me to try to win against him.”

Djokovic, a 10-time winner in Melbourne, will have the benefit of an extra day’s rest.

He was due to face Jakub Mensik in a night match on centre court on Jan 26, but the rising Czech star pulled out injured.

“He didn’t have to play today, so it’s pretty sure he won’t be tired,” Musetti said of the 38-year-old.

“But hopefully the rhythm that I have right now with the great matchup today will bring me luck for the next one. I feel ready to try to push him to his maximum.”

Beating Fritz propelled Musetti, 23, into the last eight at Melbourne for the first time, with clay and grass his usual forte.

He will take heart from a strong service game, blasting down 13 aces.

“I came here with a different mentality and I think I made one of my best performances with aces in my career, so I am very happy,” he said.

“I improved a lot on the serve and especially trying to be a little bit more aggressive with the forehand and trying to use my variation.”

Fritz said later he had aggravated knee and oblique issues during his last match against Stan Wawrinka.

“Today I was feeling it from the get-go,” he added.

Musetti will face Djokovic without his coach and physio, who have left Melbourne for family reasons.

He is also pining for his young children, with the second one born in November 2025.

“I send a kiss to my partner Veronica and my two little kids that, of course, I’m missing since Jan 1,” he said.

“So now it’s more than 20 days that I’m alone, and it’s not easy, but I feel they’re present.”

His compatriot and defending Melbourne Park champion Jannik Sinner on Jan 26 also booked his spot in the quarter-finals, where he will face eight-seeded American Ben Shelton.

World No. 2 Sinner swept aside concerns about his heat tolerance as he breezed to a 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) win over fellow Italian Luciano Darderi.

With the temperature rising to 33 deg C in the evening match at Margaret Court Arena, all eyes were on Sinner following his dramatic cramping in the third round on a scorching day against American Eliot Spizzirri.

But there were no signs of trouble as the 24-year-old Sinner ran full pelt from start to finish against 22nd seed Darderi, keeping time on court to a comfortable 2hr 9min.

“It was very, very difficult, first of all. We are very good friends off the court,” Sinner said.

“I got very, very tired (in the third set) so I’m very happy I closed it in three sets.”

While unseeded Spizzirri gave Sinner a scare with his tenacity and firepower, Argentina-born Darderi made the champion’s job far easier by not turning up in the first two sets.

Sinner sent down a bumper 19 aces in the match and said his hard work had paid off.

“Still room to improve but happy how I have come back in the new season,” he added.

Shelton had a more difficult time of things in the only singles tie on Jan 26 that did not end in straight sets.

He came back from a set down to beat three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. AFP, REUTERS