Lopez tells players to unite amid prize money crunch

LONDON • Significant reductions in prize money will be the new reality in tennis, according to Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez.

"We have to understand that tennis is not going to be the same, at least for one, two, three years. I don't know how long," the world No. 56 said on Sunday.

The ATP and WTA Tours have been on ice since March because of the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown will continue until August at the earliest.

Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II while the French Open has been moved to September and a decision over whether the US Open can go ahead in late August is expected this week.

Multiple reports yesterday said the United States Tennis Association will hold the Grand Slam tournament without fans amid the Covid-19 crisis even though some top players have expressed concerns about playing.

Forbes, which cited unnamed sources, said the tours are both expected to approve a plan for the Aug 31-Sept 13 event in New York.

Lopez, who is also tournament director of the Madrid Open, feels that even when things return to some kind of normality, prize money will be reduced as sponsors try to navigate the economic fallout.

"The companies and the sponsors, they might have to fire employees," the 38-year-old told the BBC.

"This is happening everywhere in the world so the first thing they cut is sponsorship, and this is going to be affecting tennis massively.

"We need to survive this moment and we need to be united. The players need to understand that it's going to be a significant reduction in the prize money."

Rafael Nadal, the US Open's defending champion, has hinted he would not be keen to travel to New York given that organisers of the hard-court Grand Slam intend to impose strict health and safety rules amid the pandemic.

These reportedly include housing players within a "bubble", confining them to their hotel when they are not involved in a match for a month, while allowing them to bring only one member of their entourage.

However, Lopez believes organisers will push ahead, even if it is diminished should players like Nadal and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic stay away.

"The US Open know there might be many players that don't want to go and play there," he said. "But the US Open is not depending on only the top players playing.

"My personal opinion is that they are planning to have the event, thinking that some of the top players - I don't know how many - might not play."

REUTERS