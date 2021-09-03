Long loo breaks are not always a relief

NEW YORK • Stefanos Tsitsipas says he does not see why fans boo him and rivals complain about his extended bathroom breaks, trips he says are important to keeping him on track to winning matches.

But his latest losing rival in the second round of the US Open sees it as a sportsmanship issue.

The Greek third seed took another of his controversial toilet treks lasting nearly eight minutes before the fourth set on Wednesday before beating France's Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0.

"That break on the third set helped me refresh myself, as I like to do," said Tsitsipas, who fired a career-high 27 aces.

"It's good for me to be less sweaty and feel fresh, start a new set with a fresh mindset, recalibrate myself."

Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev, who have lost after being on the receiving end of what they call gamesmanship tactics from Tsitsipas, have ridiculed his long breaks as trips to the moon or longer than billionaire Jeff Bezos spent in his flight to space.

"I didn't break any rules," Tsitsipas added. "There is rule for that which really doesn't specify the time you spend in the bathroom.

"It's important to take it if you have to. For me it's important to take that break. For someone else probably not. And everyone has his own time. I try and be as quick as I can. Sometimes I just need a bit more time. That's all."

But Mannarino did not find the break funny at all.

"It's unsportsmanlike to leave the court like that during a match, even if it's not necessarily the case tonight," he said. "A toilet break is to go to the bathroom... if it's to break the rhythm (of an opponent), it's unsportsmanlike conduct."

Tsitsipas also said he did not understand why fans booed him after his break and on some serves.

"I haven't done anything wrong, so I don't understand," he said.

"If I'm staying within the guidelines, then what's the issue? I've done everything the right way. If I haven't, I should be penalised. But as far as I know, it's a need when I'm out there playing, performing."

American Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion who sits on the WTA players' council, said there is "still a lot" of gamesmanship in the sport and it had to stop.

"I think there needs to be a rule or changes," said the American after beating her compatriot Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Stephens found Murray's tweet about Bezos "really funny" and said a lengthy break could change the momentum of a match.

"Six, eight minutes is a long time to leave a match. That changes the whole momentum of a match.

"What are you changing? If you ever changed out of a wet sports bra... that is maybe like a five-minute (break). But when you get into six, seven, eight, nine minutes, OK, what are you doing in there? Do you need help? I can come help you."

On Tuesday, the United States Tennis Association said in a brief statement that it is looking to "review and explore" potential adjustments to the rules.

While Tsitsipas was soaked in sweat under the retractable roof of the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which slammed into the US Gulf Coast, drenched the grounds to interrupt outside court matches.

In another match, Romanian 12th seed Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon champion, beat Slovakian Kristina Kucova 6-3, 6-1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

