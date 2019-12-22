Little rest no issue for Nadal

ABU DHABI • Rafael Nadal has had a shorter-than-usual off-season, but believes he can work it to his advantage as he aims to carry his Davis Cup-winning form into next year.

The world No. 1 led Spain to the title just over three weeks ago, took a short break and has returned to action by beginning his preparations in Abu Dhabi.

On Friday night, Nadal picked up right where he left off in Madrid as he surprised himself by putting together a devastating 6-1, 6-3 performance against Russian world No. 17 Karen Khachanov at the Mubadala tennis championship.

While it was only an exhibition victory, he felt it showed he could bring the momentum from his strong finish to last season into the new campaign. The 33-year-old said: "I was a little bit surprised the way that I played. I have been playing well at the end of the season.

"It was just 15 days ago, a little bit more that I was winning the Davis Cup with Spain with the rest of the guys, so things went quick.

"At some point, it's negative that we didn't have a lot of time (to rest), but on the other hand, I finished playing well and that helps to keep going playing well."

Khachanov was impressed and joked after the match: "That was a good masterclass. Rafa needs to tell me how much I need to pay him."

With 19 Grand Slam titles, Nadal is one shy of equalling Roger Federer's record of 20, something he could achieve at the Australian Open, the first major of the year.

The tournament starts on Jan 20 and one of his biggest threats will surely be ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, who reached the last four in Melbourne Park last year for his best run at a major to date, and was his opponent last night in the Mubadala final.

On the world No. 6, who has targeted a Slam in his bid to break up tennis' "Big Three" of Nadal, Federer and Novak Djokovic, Nadal said: "It's important to have clear goals, and then you have to do it, and it's something difficult because being in the top three is not easy...but of course, he had a great season and will fight for important things."

World No. 2 Djokovic also sees great potential in Tsitsipas, who has two career wins over the Serb in four competitive meetings. The Greek also beat Djokovic 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in Friday's semis.

Djokovic said: "Definitely he's got the game, he's got a really good approach to tennis, he's very professional, determined, he's got all the elements he needs to reach that."

"To be top three... means you have to be playing consistently well throughout the entire season, not have too many fallbacks, or God forbid injuries. But he's definitely matured a lot and results are proving that."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE