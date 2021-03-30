Limping Medvedev sees off Popyrin in Miami

MIAMI • World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has 173 ATP match wins. Few felt more satisfying than his cramps-defying victory over Singapore Open champion Alexei Popyrin on Sunday.

The top seed hobbled into the fourth round of the Miami Open by beating the Australian 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (7-9), 6-4 in two hours and 39 minutes.

Medvedev, increasingly hampered as the third set wore on in the heat and humidity of Florida, mustered the only service break of the third set on the way to a dramatic victory over the 86th-ranked Popyrin.

"It's probably one of the sweetest victories in my career, because I was cramping like hell in the third set," the 10-time ATP Tour title winner said as he limped in circles seeking relief.

Medvedev appeared to be cruising to the finish line when serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set. But he was broken at love in a game that featured a double fault and three superb forehand winners from Popyrin.

Popyrin, who won his first ATP title in Singapore last month, levelled the match with another forehand winner on his third set point.

By then, Medvedev was feeling the strain, requesting additional electrolyte drinks and seeking what relief trainers could provide with massage on the changeovers as no medical timeout is allowed for cramping.

"Winning a Grand Slam final in straight sets doesn't feel the way I felt after the match point today," the two-time Major finalist said with a grin. "A match to remember for sure."

The Russian will face American Frances Tiafoe for a place in the quarter-finals of the prestigious ATP Masters and WTA hard-court tournament.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WTA MIAMI OPEN

Day 6, session 3 (8.30am) & Day 7: Q-final 1 (tomorrow, 1am) - StarHub Ch201