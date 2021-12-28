Likely absence of top players takes shine off ATP Cup

MELBOURNE • With players starting to arrive in Sydney for the men's season-opening ATP Cup, which starts on Saturday, there was still no clarity yesterday whether world No. 1 Novak Djokovic would be taking part in the 16-team tournament or in the Australian Open that follows.

There has been intense speculation over the Serb's participation at the first Grand Slam of the year, with the 34-year-old, who is reportedly opposed to vaccinations, repeatedly declining to say if he has been inoculated against Covid-19.

The rate of vaccination in the top 100 in men's tennis is 95 per cent, according to ATP Tour data.

With Australian Open organisers confirming that all players and participants at Melbourne Park must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts, Djokovic has kept everyone guessing.

If the 20-time Major champion does not turn up, world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev would be the top draw at the ATP Cup, and he has already arrived in Sydney to help Russia defend their title.

On Saturday, a report in Serbian daily Blic said Djokovic would not be travelling to Sydney for the tournament, adding to doubts over whether he will play at the Melbourne Park Grand Slam from Jan 17-30.

A no-show will, however, not impact Serbia's participation in the ATP Cup, which has a US$10 million (S$13.6 million) prize purse, with the teams locked in earlier this month based on player entries.

However, the probable loss of one of the biggest names in tennis, on top of the likely withdrawals of Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Russian Andrey Rublev will be a blow to organisers.

Fifth-ranked Rublev yesterday confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the fifth player to come down with the virus after playing at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi this month.

Rafael Nadal, tied with Djokovic's record 20 Grand Slam titles, Shapovalov, Olympic women's singles gold medallist Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur all tested positive following their participation.

Rublev, who won the event, yesterday tweeted: "I am currently in Barcelona and unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19.

"I am in isolation and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors. As you know, I am fully vaccinated and was preparing for tournaments - ATP Cup and Australian Open.

"Now I have to recover and I will go to Melbourne only when it will be safe for everyone."

Rublev, a key member of the Russian team seeking to retain their ATP Cup title, also touched on the uncertainty over Djokovic, telling Eurosport: "As I understand it from the news, don't wait for Djokovic.

"It seems to me that everything will end with that he will not be there (in Melbourne) and the Australian Open will continue."

