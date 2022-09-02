Kyrgios spitting mad over odour

NEW YORK - Nick Kyrgios claimed fans were smoking marijuana and unleashed a volley of expletives at members of his entourage, before advancing to the US Open third round in typically tempestuous fashion on Wednesday.

The volatile Australian was given a code violation during an ugly flash point in the third set of his 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over France's Benjamin Bonzi in the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

He also appeared to aim a mouthful of saliva in the general direction of his box and then dropped several expletives at his team after suffering a break of serve.

But what affected him most was the alleged odour of cannabis, which he said killed his buzz and left him fearing that it could aggravate his asthma.

He took time during the second set to complain to the chair umpire about the smell, which led to a warning to the crowd to "refrain from smoking".

Kyrgios told reporters after the match that it was no laughing matter, adding: "People don't know I'm a heavy asthmatic.

"When I'm running side to side, I'm struggling to breathe, probably not something I want to be breathing in between points.

"If it was food smells, I wouldn't be complaining. It's marijuana. When an athlete has asthma, it's obviously not ideal."

The 27-year-old is no stranger to getting upset with Grand Slam crowds. In July's Wimbledon final, which he lost to Novak Djokovic, he demanded a fan be ejected from Centre Court at the All England Club for consuming "700 drinks" and being "drunk out of her mind".

The woman, who was the target of the Australian's anger, said she intended to sue over the "baseless and reckless allegations".

Kyrgios was also fined US$10,000 (S$14,000) for spitting in the direction of fans during a first-round match at Wimbledon.

In other matches on Wednesday, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev maintained his strong start to his US Open title defence, dispatching France's Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 in the Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the third round.

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray survived an early scare to beat American wildcard Emilio Nava 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 as he reached the third round of a Slam for only the second time in five years.

His win also marked the first time since 2016 that he had reached the third round at Flushing Meadows.

AFP, REUTERS