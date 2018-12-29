Kyrgios posts spider bite on the Web

BRISBANE • Australia is known to be the home of some of the world's most frightening creepy crawlies, and men's tennis player Nick Kyrgios experienced first hand that danger over the Christmas period.

The temperamental Australian yesterday revealed he was bitten by a spider ahead of his defence of the Brisbane International, which starts tomorrow.

The 23-year-old posted a short video on his Instagram account, showing him with what appeared to be a drip in his arm and being treated by medics.

A video caption read: "This spider bite outta control (sic). Got a spider bite on my foot. Christmas different every year."

Local reports said he had to spend the festive season in a Canberra hospital.

Kyrgios, whose win in Brisbane was his only title success this year, had his season prematurely ended in October after an elbow injury forced him out of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

The world No. 35, who is preparing for the Australian Open which starts on Jan 14, admitted last month he had engaged the services of psychologists in a bid to "try to get on top of my mental health".

