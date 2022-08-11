Kyrgios 'physically fine' despite tight schedule

MONTREAL • Even though he was back on court just 48 hours after winning the Washington Open, Nick Kyrgios felt he was physically on point as he defeated Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the Canadian Open on Tuesday.

The Wimbledon runner-up added that the only thing he had to work on was his mental strength.

"Physically I feel fine, mentally I'm tired," said the 27-year-old Australian. "I've not had much sleep in the last few days.

"I've put Washington behind me already. I've not played great in Montreal in the past, so I'm just trying to create some good memories for myself."

The world No. 37 faced top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who won last week's Los Cabos crown, in yesterday's second round, with the result not available at press time.

"It will be a great test and a lot of fun," said Kyrgios, who has won 13 of his last 14 singles matches and stands at 28-7 this season.

"He's a hell of a player. He's unorthodox - an animal. I want to see where my game's at so I'll be giving it my best shot."

Britain's Andy Murray did not have a good day as the three-time Grand Slam winner fell in the first round on Tuesday, losing 6-1, 6-3 to Taylor Fritz. The American presented nothing but frustration to the 35-year-old Scot, who lost with just seven winners and 19 unforced errors while Fritz fired 30 winners in 87 minutes.

"It's an honour to be on court with Andy," said Fritz, 24. "He has been dominating since before I came onto the tour."

Earlier, Kyrgios' compatriot Alex de Minaur finished off a match delayed from Monday by rain, winning four of the five points remaining to prevail 7-5, 7-6 (7-4), adding to the misery of Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Shapovalov stands at 1-9 since upsetting Rafael Nadal in Rome in May as his slump continues.

French showman Gael Monfils defeated Spain's Pedro Martinez 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-2.

Matteo Berrettini's comeback from the positive Covid-19 test which forced him to quit Wimbledon stalled, with the Italian losing 6-3, 6-2 to Pablo Carreno Busta in the opening round.

Berrettini played in a clay final last month against Casper Ruud in Gstaad, but was unable to make a decent start to his pre-US Open hard-court season. Carreno Busta faced Danish teen Holger Rune in the second round yesterday, with the result unavailable at press time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

